Indigenous Visionary

Louise K. Waakaa’igan

 Submitted photo

A student leader at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College is one of four women named as a 2021-22 “Indigenous Visionary” by the American Indian College Fund.

Louise K. Waakaa’igan (Anishinaabe) is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in human services at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College while working at the college as the advancement coordinator.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments