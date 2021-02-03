Dr. Odawa White, dean of student affairs at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College, has been named to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ Advisory Council on Equity and Inclusion.

Evers announced Monday, Feb. 1, that he has appointed 30 people to the council, to be chaired by Secretary-designee Dawn Crim of the Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS). It will provide strategic guidance to the governor, lieutenant governor and Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary Joel Brennan in developing a sustainable framework to promote and advance diversity, equity and inclusion practices across Wisconsin state government.

