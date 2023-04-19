...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding impacts caused by rain and snowmelt continue. Many
area road closures continue. High water conditions persist and any
additional precipitation could quickly result in a return to flood
conditions.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow
Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis. In Wisconsin,
Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer and
Washburn.
* WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows remain very high.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 159 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated rivers remain very
high due to rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is occurring in
the advisory area or impacts from previous flooding remain.
- Visitors to areas popular for waterfall viewing should expect
snow and ice covered trails and use caution with slippery
rocks, cliffs, and strong currents around waterfalls.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Lawrence K. Rusk, age 87, of Hayward, WI passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Lawrence Keith Rusk was born October 1, 1935, in Viola, WI the son of Seymour and Ruth (Powell) Rusk. He graduated from high school in De Soto, WI in 1954 and then continued his education at the University of Wisconsin in LaCrosse. He then joined the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed at Loring Air Force Base in Maine where he was a heavy-duty transmitter repairman. After his honorable discharge, Lawrence returned to Wisconsin and moved to Kenosha where he began his work with American Motors on the production line. While in Kenosha, Lawrence met Peggy Gadwill. Lawrence and Peggy were joined in marriage on October 14, 1961, in Chicago, IL. After ten years on the production line, Lawrence became a Production Supervisor. While working, he continued his education at Gateway Technical Institute where he received an Associate Degree in Applied Science. Lawrence’s career with American Motors developed into him being promoted to Apprenticeship Coordinator, Coordinator of Claims, and finally, Supervisor of Technical Training. In 1989, Lawrence took a position with Abbott Laboratories in their Human Resources Department where he developed and managed apprenticeship and educational programs. Lawrence retired in 1995 and moved to Hayward, WI. Throughout his life he was an active volunteer with United Way and Special Olympics in Kenosha, WI and Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army and the Food Shelf in Hayward, WI. He was also a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Hayward.
