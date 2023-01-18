hodd

Lavada M. Hodd, age 83, of Hayward, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Hayward Health Services.

Lavada May was born May 29,1939 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the daughter of Oscar and May (Jacobson) Farley. Her family lived in St. Paul, Minnesota, Stinnett Township, Wisconsin and Hayward, Wisconsin as she was raised. She graduated from Hayward High School in 1957. Lavada was married in 1958 and moved to St. Paul where she worked in a publishing company. She raised her two daughters in St. Paul and worked for Maplewood Care Center for 30 years as a Medical Aide and Medical Secretary. Lavada then went to work for Cambridge Hospital. In 1995, Lavada moved to Hayward, Wisconsin where she retired. Throughout her life Lavada enjoyed, camping in the Boundary Waters, fishing, watching and feeding birds, canoeing in areas she has never been, hunting, gardening, walking in the woods, knitting, crocheting, crossword puzzles, and spending time with family.

To plant a tree in memory of Lavada Hodd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

