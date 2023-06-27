Stanley Kramer, the producer and director of "The Defiant Ones," "Judgment at Nuremberg" and "Inherit the Wind," all heavy movies, wanted to make a movie about the toxic and infectious nature of greed. The result was the Script: It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World." It did not start as a comedy farce but it quickly became that so he subsequently started recruiting the comedians of that age to, frankly, be themselves, to use the script as a launch pad for their silliness. Only, he completely whiffed on something. Las Vegas’ hottest comedian of that moment he completely forgot about when he went out to recruit. He himself would go to this comedian’s shows but when it came time to recruit people for this 1963 movie that became a classic the moment’s best selling comedian was invisible to him. It was Don Rickles. Stanley Kramer wanted us to laugh at ourselves. The basis of Rickles’ humor was to laugh at others.

Rickles humor genre was insults. He learned that people liked how he handled hecklers more than his prepared material so he just jumped right in and made his whole show about insulting others – laughing at people. It is a verbal form of bullying. Kramer, deep down a decent person, sub-consciously steered away from Don Rickles and his ‘humor.’

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments