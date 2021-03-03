Kara Larson and Bryan Ince of Spooner announce their engagement to be married.
Kara, the daughter of Ricky Larson, is a 2008 graduate of Hayward High School and is employed at Essentia Health.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Includes 24 hour digital access to Ashland Daily Press, Sawyer County Record, Rice Lake Chronotype, Spooner Advocate, and Price County Review.
Does not include Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
Includes digital access to Ashland Daily Press, Sawyer County Record, Rice Lake Chronotype, Spooner Advocate, and Price County Review.
Does not include Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
Print and digital-only options for Sawyer County Record.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Kara Larson and Bryan Ince of Spooner announce their engagement to be married.
Kara, the daughter of Ricky Larson, is a 2008 graduate of Hayward High School and is employed at Essentia Health.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
On the night, Feb. 18, the Sawyer County Board of Supervisors approved an $8 million bond to build a second courtroom, Supervisor Dawn Petit said the county also needed to make an investment in treating those with drug addiction. Would you support raising your property taxes to pay for treatment resources, such as an in-person treatment center, to address drug addiction in Sawyer County? Please take the poll.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.