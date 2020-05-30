The 2020 Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference will be held online this year, from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Friday, June 19. The all-day program will be a great opportunity for lake enthusiasts, local government officials and others interested in protecting water resources to take in a number of informative and educational presentations.

Ian Karl, Experiential Program Coordinator at Northwest Passage, a residential mental health treatment center for youth in Webster, will be the conference’s keynote speaker. A northern Wisconsin native, he comes from a background of wilderness expeditions, environmental and outdoor education, and adventure guiding. His presentation titled, “Under the Surface: Hope and Healing in Wisconsin’s Lakes,” will describe a therapeutic underwater photography program that combines science and art education with exploration and personal discovery.   

