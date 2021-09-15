The Hayward Hurricanes varsity girls volleyball team lost a match to the Lumberjills in Ladysmith Thursday, Sept. 9, by scores of 19-25, 17-25, 21-25.

The leaders for the varsity included Camilla Bonicatto with eight kills, Allie Zawistowski with three block kills, Avery Poppe with 14 assists, Brooke Quast in digs and Ana Johnson and Avery Poppe in serves.

