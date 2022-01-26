The Ladysmith Lumberjacks raced to a 21-10 halftime lead and went on to defeat the Hayward Hurricanes 58-36 in a boys basketball game at the RJS Gym Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Brady Ingersoll led the ‘Jacks with 20 points. No one scored in double figures for the Canes.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments