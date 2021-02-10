The Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team hosted the Ladysmith Lumberjacks on a very cold Saturday, Feb. 6, and ended up on the short end of a 66-47 score at the RJS Gymnasium.

Ladysmith led at halftime, 24-14. In the second half, the Canes closed the gap to six points at 39-33 with 6:47 to play, but the visitors pulled away for the 19-point win.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments