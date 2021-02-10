...PROLONGED PERIOD OF BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND
CHILLS...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Bayfield and
Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Okay, we're all hardy northern people here who've endured cold spells before, but do you have a limit? Is there a coldness, a low temperature, that you will just not endure and decide to stay inside, turn up the heat and watch the ice grow outside. How cold is too cold for you?
