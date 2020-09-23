LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A 35-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after being accused of assaulting two nurses in the emergency room of Mayo Clinic in La Crosse.

Felicia Foster was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Tuesday with two felony counts of battery to an emergency medical provider and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. A $1,000 signature bond was set, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments