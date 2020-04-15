Kwik Trip building new store

A Kwik Trip Inc. spokesperson stated Tuesday, April 14, that they have purchased the former Northern Lakes Cooperative mall at 15870 U.S. Highway 63 in Hayward, and plan to demolish the current structure and build a second Hayward Kwik Trip station and store at that location in 2021.
Kwik Trip currently operates a station/store at the junction of Highways 63 and 27.
