021121_mj_Kuula_1

Melanie Kuula appeared in Barron County Court on Feb. 10 for a final pretrial hearing. Kuula is accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend in 2019. The weeklong trial resulted in her acquittal of second-degree intentional homicide charges.

Melanie Kuula appeared in Barron County Court on Wednesday for a final pretrial hearing. Kuula is accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend in 2019. The weeklong trial began Monday.

 Photo by Michelle Jensen

The trial for a Birchwood woman accused in the stabbing death of her boyfriend in August 2019 concluded with the jury finding her not guilty.

Melanie R. Kuula, 45, had been charged with the second-degree intentional homicide of Brett Bents in Barron County Court. He had died of a single stab wound near his heart, and he suffered blunt-force trauma to his face.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments