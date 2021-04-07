Looking to connect? Sick of feeling like you’re missing your community? You can get to know your neighbors through Sawyer Connections.
Whether you have lived in Sawyer County your whole life, lived here for years or just moved here, the opportunity to connect with your Sawyer County neighbors is here. Youth and adults alike will have the ability to connect virtually with each other. Who knows, you might just have more in common with your neighbors than you thought.
