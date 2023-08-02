Step one: Take your rope (I used about three feet here) and make it into one big loop that you lay over the object you want to secure.
Step two: Take the top of loop and fold it back toward you to from two little loops that look like butterfly wings.
Step three: Grab the top of the two little loops and hold them together — notice how all the rope is positioned.
Step four: Take the free end on the left side and bring it over the top of the object and thread it through the left side of the two loops.
Step five: Take the free end of on the right side and bring it over the top of the object and thread it through the right side of the two loops.
Step six: Tighten by pulling the two free ends (to fully secure this knot you could tie the two free ends). To untie, pull the section of the two strands on the other side of knot away from you.
I’ve had a particular interest in learning how to tie the paracord because I have an unwieldy sleeping bag that after I roll it up tends to unwind taking up more space than desired.
The paracord is very useful knot and can be used to secure a sleeping bag or a rug or or any fabric that can be rolled up you want to transport or store.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers regarding whether they are having issues receiving mail and packages.
(0) comments
