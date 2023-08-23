I was in the US Navy for nearly 10 years, but I never had to tie a knot for my job, especially to secure one of three ships I served on to the pier, but I’m sure the sailors who tied up the ships knew this week’s knot: the bowline knot.

The bowline knot is a good knot to know for those who want to secure their boat to the dock. Tie this knot on the end of a rope tied to your boat and place the loop created over a post. The beauty of the bowline knot is as pressure is applied to the rope — waves rocking your boat away from the dock — the knot gets tighter.

  

