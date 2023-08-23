...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility around one
quarter in dense fog. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values
up to 98 expected.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the St. Croix Band in
Burnett County and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and,
Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this
morning. For the Heat Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM CDT
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Hazardous driving conditions due to low
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
&&
Step 1: Create a long loop with the free end pointing away from the top of the loop.
Step 2: In the standing part of the rope (top strand, not the free end) grab the rope between two fingers and twist/flip a section to create an inside loop (between the standing and free sides of the rope). Notice exactly how the new/inside loop is situated under the standing part.
Step 1: Create a long loop with the free end pointing away from the top of the loop.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Step 2: In the standing part of the rope (top strand, not the free end) grab the rope between two fingers and twist/flip a section to create an inside loop (between the standing and free sides of the rope). Notice exactly how the new/inside loop is situated under the standing part.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Step 3: Thread the free end through the inside loop, coming from the bottom of the loop.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Step 4: Now thread the free end under the standing side of the rope.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Step 5: Thread the free end around the standing part and up through the interior loop.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Step 6: Hold the free end and pull the standing side to tighten.
I was in the US Navy for nearly 10 years, but I never had to tie a knot for my job, especially to secure one of three ships I served on to the pier, but I’m sure the sailors who tied up the ships knew this week’s knot: the bowline knot.
The bowline knot is a good knot to know for those who want to secure their boat to the dock. Tie this knot on the end of a rope tied to your boat and place the loop created over a post. The beauty of the bowline knot is as pressure is applied to the rope — waves rocking your boat away from the dock — the knot gets tighter.
