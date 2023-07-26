Fisherman’s Knot, Step Five: Repeat the knot on the other end of the rope and attach the two loops over an object you want to carry and apply pressure on the main length of the rope to tighten the two loops against the object.
Alternative Knot, Step 2. Take the end of the rope and wind it under and through the main loop and tighten. No matter how much pressure you apply, this loop will not change shape or constrict, making it safe as a temporary leash.
Fisherman’s Knot, Step One: Create a loop with one long strand going under the main length of the rope.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Fisherman’s Knot, Step Two: Take the long strand that is under the main length and go around the main length at the top of the loop.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Fisherman’s Knot, Step Three: Take the long strand around the loop again walking the strand down the loop.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Fisherman’s Knot, Step Four: Turn the loop over and thread the long strand through the rope that you wound twice over the top of the loop and tighten.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Alternative Knot, Step 1: Double the end of a rope and wind it over the top of the rope.
Photo by Frank Zufall
I was recently watching a video of a person preparing a rigging for climbing involving multiple ropes.
One of the ropes had a loop tied to each end for a carabiner to clamp into called a Fisherman’s Knot. It looked like an interesting knot with a loop that could be used for more than climbing because the loop tightens as you apply pressure. One of the uses I thought of for the Fisherman’s Knot is to create a handle to carry an item like firewood.
