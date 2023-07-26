I was recently watching a video of a person preparing a rigging for climbing involving multiple ropes.

One of the ropes had a loop tied to each end for a carabiner to clamp into called a Fisherman’s Knot. It looked like an interesting knot with a loop that could be used for more than climbing because the loop tightens as you apply pressure. One of the uses I thought of for the Fisherman’s Knot is to create a handle to carry an item like firewood.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments