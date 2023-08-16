Step 1: Lay out your two ropes, or two free ends, parallel to each other.
Step 2: With the top free end make a loop and with the bottom free end thread it through the loop.
Step 3: Continue to thread the bottom free end behind or under the top free end (with the loop).
Step 4: Take the bottom free end and fold to make a loop and then thread that new loop under itself or the bottom free end strand (as shown).
Step 5: Take the two long strands on either side of knot and pull to tighten. To un-tighten, just pull the bottom free end (white rope) and it will easily untie.
As I’ve said before, there are several ways of tying two ropes together, and today I have another, and this knot features a quick release to untie.
I’m not sure if I would use this knot for lifting something really heavy, but it should be fine for lighter objects with not a lot of pressure exerting against the newly combined ropes.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers on whether the support a new 160-unit/site RV campground at the former Hayward National Golf Course in the Town of Bass Lake.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.