Minnesota State University senior athlete Katie Taylor of Lac Courte Oreilles took two first places in the Chuck Petersen Open indoor track and field meet at Mankato Saturday, Dec. 4.

The former Hayward Hurricanes standout and Wisconsin state champion threw the steel shot 14.58 meters (47 feet 10 inches), which is currently the sixth-best throw in the nation. She also took first in the weight throw at the Dec. 4 event with a distance of 20.3 meters (65 feet, 8.75 inches).

