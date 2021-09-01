New General Manager at WOJB

Karl Habeck is the new general manager at WOJB.

 Photo by Frank Zufall

Starting Aug. 9 Karl Habeck took over duties as the new general manager for WOJB radio.

Habeck is a familiar face, and voice, for the WOJB community. He began volunteering at the station in 2008 and later became a full-time employee in in 2010.

