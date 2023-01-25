kingfisher

Justin Michael Kingfisher, age 34, of Lac Courte Oreilles, died Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Justin was born January 25,1988, in Ashland, Wisconsin, the son of Jim and Charlene (Gougé) Kingfisher. He resided in the LCO area for 34 years, graduating from LCO Schools in 2006. Justin then attended WITC in Rice Lake in 2007. He worked at Famous Dave’s as a cook, Sevenwinds Casino as a security guard, LCO Schools in maintenance, LCO Development as a laborer, and his most recent job was at LCO Housing in maintenance. Justin loved all sports, ever since he was little, including football, baseball and basketball. He was an amazing athlete. Justin enjoyed canoeing, fishing, tubing, and loved being outdoors. Justin also loved all music, playing his guitar but rap was his thing – free style. All those who knew him well, knew he was a self-proclaimed rap star. Justin could light up a room just by being in it. He loved to dance and make people smile; his energy was like no other. Justin touched many people’s lives and his hugs were the best. Even if you had just met him, you would feel the love and he would make you feel like he had known you forever. Justin’s number one love was his beautiful daughter Cassidy; he was an amazing dad. He loved his brother, James, and sister, Destiny, with all his heart. Our beautiful Justin will be missed by all forever. Fly high with the angels Justin, you will always be the wind beneath our wings.

