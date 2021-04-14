Hayward Golf Club will offer a six-week clinic this summer to all aspiring young golfers ages 6-14.
The clinic is designed to give juniors the opportunity to experience all aspects of the game. There will be four playing stations including putting, chipping, pitching and full swing. In addition, the experienced teaching staff will provide a golf knowledge station and a mini par-3 course.
