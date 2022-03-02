Kids race in Junior Birkie

A group of skiers heads down Main Street in Hayward during the U10 girls race at the Junior Birkie Thursday, Feb. 24.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Approximately 332 skiers between ages 8 to 14 years old competed in the Junior Birkie in Hayward Thursday, Feb. 24.

Skiers started their races on the athletic field behind the Hayward Primary and Intermediate Schools and after traversing portions of the Hayward Golf Club fairways, finished on Main Street.

