Jump River Electric Cooperative (JREC) will hold its 83rd annual membership meeting Saturday, April 24, in the Ladysmith High School auditorium.

To ensure everyone’s safety, CDC guidelines will be followed. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with the business meeting set to begin at 10. Attendance will be limited to 70 people to remain within CDC building use guidelines. Masks will be required.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments