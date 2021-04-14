Jump River Electric Cooperative (JREC) will hold its 83rd annual membership meeting Saturday, April 24, in the Ladysmith High School auditorium.
To ensure everyone’s safety, CDC guidelines will be followed. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with the business meeting set to begin at 10. Attendance will be limited to 70 people to remain within CDC building use guidelines. Masks will be required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.