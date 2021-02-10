Jump River Electric Cooperative has announced it will nearly double funding for scholarships to college-bound cooperative members and their dependents.

“Giving back to the community is one of the cooperative principles on which Jump River Electric Cooperative was founded,” said General Manager/CEO Jim Anderson. “This principle is more important today than ever before, which is why the co-op has decided to increase scholarship funding. We are proud to be able to help our members and their students meet their educational goals through this scholarship program.”

