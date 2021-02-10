...PROLONGED PERIOD OF BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND
CHILLS...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Bayfield and
Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Jump River Electric Cooperative has announced it will nearly double funding for scholarships to college-bound cooperative members and their dependents.
“Giving back to the community is one of the cooperative principles on which Jump River Electric Cooperative was founded,” said General Manager/CEO Jim Anderson. “This principle is more important today than ever before, which is why the co-op has decided to increase scholarship funding. We are proud to be able to help our members and their students meet their educational goals through this scholarship program.”
