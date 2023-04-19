binder

Judy D. Binder, age 80, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital, due to complications from a fall.

Over the years, Judy has been involved in various activities. Some of these include store owner; administrative positions in a school district and real estate office; grant writing referral center; Regional Hospice; Girl Scout leader and Elizabeth Ministries.

