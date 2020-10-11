MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers' administration can't release the names of businesses with COVID-19-positive employees until at least the end of November, a judge ruled Thursday.
Three business groups, including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, filed a lawsuit on Oct. 1 in Waukesha County Circuit Court to stop the administration from fulfilling an open records request from media outlets seeking the names. The groups argued the release would blacklist the businesses as COVID-19 surges unchecked across Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.