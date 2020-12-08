Johnson Financial Group has announced that it will partner with Feeding America, Second Harvest and Feed My People to feed families across numerous Wisconsin communities over the holidays. Johnson Financial Group’s gift coincides with the company’s 50th anniversary.
Johnson Financial Group will donate $300,000 to support hunger relief efforts this holiday season. This includes $50,000 donations in six of Johnson Financial Group’s key regions in honor of the company’s 50th anniversary.
