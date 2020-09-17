MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said Thursday he's been placed in quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Johnson said he has no symptoms and tested negative for the virus, but canceled plans to travel with President Donald Trump or attending Trump's campaign event Thursday evening in Mosinee.
