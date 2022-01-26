...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Johnny Cash tribute band returns to Hayward Friday
Church of Cash, a world-class Johnny Cash tribute, returns at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, to Hayward’s Park Center.
Jay Ernest formed Church of Cash in sunny Honolulu back in 2010. With a solid grasp of the Man in Black’s catalog and many years of experience touring the United States, Europe and Asia, Ernest has returned to his Minnesota home to spread the gospel of one of the world’s most important and enduring songwriters.
