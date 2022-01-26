Church of Cash, a world-class Johnny Cash tribute, returns at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, to Hayward’s Park Center.

Jay Ernest formed Church of Cash in sunny Honolulu back in 2010. With a solid grasp of the Man in Black’s catalog and many years of experience touring the United States, Europe and Asia, Ernest has returned to his Minnesota home to spread the gospel of one of the world’s most important and enduring songwriters.

