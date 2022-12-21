John E. Peterson, age 77, of Ojibwa, WI, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for John at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Radisson with Father Sunil Kumar Thumma officiating.

