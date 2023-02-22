morris

Joan D. Morris, age 87, of Hayward, WI passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.

Joan is survived by her six children, Kevin (Elizabeth) Morris, Tim (Nora) Morris, Patricia Fuller, Peggy (Patrick) Crosby, Thomas Morris, Elizabeth (Bradley) Barth; grandchildren, Amanda, Frankie (Shanna), Stephanie, Samantha (Nick), Brittni, Christopher, Megan (Jason), Tera (Jeff), Shane, Michael (Joan), Kelly, Jacqueline (Perry), Erick and her 16 great grandchildren.

