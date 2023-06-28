Joan D. Morris, age 87, of Hayward, WI passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Saint Francis Solanus Parrish, 13891 W Mission Road, Stone Lake, WI. Father Karunakar Madanu will celebrate. Interment will be in the St. Francis Cemetery.

