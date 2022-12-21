rolewicz

Jessie “Sis” Lois Rolewicz, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 12, 2022, at her residence in Stone Lake, WI. She was born on February 20, 1932, in Exeland, WI, the daughter of Porter and Flo Baldridge. She was united in marriage to Edward Rolewicz on June 25, 1953, in Chicago, IL.

Jessie, along with her daughter and son-in-law, owned the Stone Lake Pub from 1981-1995. She also was a fifteen-year member of the Stone Lake Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary. Jessie enjoyed crocheting, reading, watching her beloved Green Bay Packers, and cooking for big crowds, especially when she owned the bar. Family was most important to Jessie, she loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids and lit up when they called her “GG”.

To plant a tree in memory of Jessie Rolewicz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments