krauski

Jerry Krauski, age 84, of Hayward, WI passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI.

Jerome Paul Krauski was born November 15, 1938, in Milwaukee, WI the son of Anthony and Stella (Eidys) Krauski. He was raised in Milwaukee and graduated from Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, WI. While in school he apprenticed with his father learning the art of stained glass. He then attended Layton School of Art in Milwaukee and Marquette University to further his education. On June 4, 1960, Jerry was joined in marriage to Theresa Mauerer at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waukesha, WI.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments