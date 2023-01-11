kosinski

Jeremy P. Kosinski, age 35, of Hayward, WI passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at his home.

Jeremy Peter Kosinski was born March 26, 1987, in Elk Grove village, IL the son of James and Irene (Firak) Kosinski. Jeremy was raised in Hanover Park, IL and attended school there. In 2001, his family moved to Hayward, WI where he attended and graduated from Hayward High School in 2005. After graduation he moved to Elgin, IL where he helped care for his nieces.

