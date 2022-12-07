...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three
inches and possible local amounts up to four inches.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Sawyer Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the
Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and potentially
limited visibility on roadways for the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Jeffery A. Feckner, age 61, of Cable, WI passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home.
Jeffery Alan Feckner was born April 20, 1961, in Oak Park, IL the son of Paul and Phyllis (James) Feckner Sr. Jeff was raised in Downers Grove, IL and attended school there through his junior year of high school. His family moved to Cable, WI and Jeff graduated from Drummond High School in 1979. Jeff worked as a bellman for Telemark Lodge and for a lumber company in Cable, WI before starting work with TrussWorks, Inc. Jeff worked various positions for the company and achieved the role as Plant Superintendent. On August 4, 1990, Jeff was joined in marriage to Kim Griffaw in Cable, WI. Jeff and Kim would remain in Cable where they raised their son and daughter. Jeff was in his 40th year of work for TrussWorks Inc. at the time of his death. Jeff enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and was known for his loud laugh and bold personality. He enjoyed volunteering for the Bar Stool Races in Drummond.
