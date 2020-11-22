Project

Jason Yost, a Troop 70 Boy Scout member, stands near the visual map of the Town of Hayward Park, his completed Eagle Scout project. With Jason, third from left, are some of his supporters, including (from left) Jon Cain of Jon Cain Construction, Tom Smedley, manager of Nelson Lumber; and Rob Susedik Troop 70 scoutmaster

 Photo submitted

After transferring from northern Virginia with his family, Jason Yost remembers as a freshman at Hayward High School arriving at the Town of Hayward Recreational Park for cross country practice and being confused about where he was in the park because there was no map.

A few years later, Yost’s Troop 70 Scoutmaster, Rod Susedik, who is also a Town of Hayward Planning Commission member, suggested Yost create a large visual placard/map for the park for his Eagle Scout project, part of the requirement to attain the highest level of the six ranks in Boy Scouts.

