Jason Yost, a Troop 70 Boy Scout member, stands near the visual map of the Town of Hayward Park, his completed Eagle Scout project. With Jason, third from left, are some of his supporters, including (from left) Jon Cain of Jon Cain Construction, Tom Smedley, manager of Nelson Lumber; and Rob Susedik Troop 70 scoutmaster
After transferring from northern Virginia with his family, Jason Yost remembers as a freshman at Hayward High School arriving at the Town of Hayward Recreational Park for cross country practice and being confused about where he was in the park because there was no map.
A few years later, Yost’s Troop 70 Scoutmaster, Rod Susedik, who is also a Town of Hayward Planning Commission member, suggested Yost create a large visual placard/map for the park for his Eagle Scout project, part of the requirement to attain the highest level of the six ranks in Boy Scouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.