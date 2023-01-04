...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 9 to 14 ft.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of one to three inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE...Pine River and Brainerd through Hinckley, and
Grantsburg through Hayward and Phillips and sounding areas.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Do not use cruise
control in winter driving conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Jan. 23 public hearing on the future of Lac Courte Oreilles lake
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comment on a rule currently under development that would establish a site-specific criterion for phosphorus for Lac Courte Oreilles (LCO), a lake in Sawyer County.
A public hearing with both in-person and virtual options will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Hayward DNR office, 16133 Nursery Road.
