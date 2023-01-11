The Hayward Farmers Market will be held the second Saturday of January, February, March and April at the Hayward Veterans Community Center at 10534 Main Street from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This week’s market, on January 14, will feature locally produced goods, including:

· Grass fed meats and poultry from Bull Moose Lake Farm

