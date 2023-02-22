dwyer

Jaime Parker Dwyer, age 59, of Stone Lake, WI, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. after battling various illnesses for many years. He was born on December 17, 1963, in Alta, IA, the son of James and Donna (Warnock) Dwyer.

Jaime graduated from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids, IA. He proudly served his country briefly in the Iowa Army National Guard. Jaime loved cars, particularly Corvettes; especially his 1982 white Stingray. Jaime had many hobbies including playing the drums, HO model train sets, and all things railroad. He also enjoyed collecting sports cards, rocking out to classic rock bands like Van Halen, Rush, Journey, and AC/DC. He also loved watching Seinfeld and his large collection of submarine movies. Jaime had an easygoing and very sweet way about him and was liked by almost all he encountered.

