...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions today. Northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph with
gusts of 15 to 20 mph are forecast for this afternoon and evening
Minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent are also
expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid
spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
We are devastated to announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Jacqueline “Jacque” Worman Ross on May 25, 2023, while surrounded by her family at the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Jacque was born September 23, 1952, the first-born daughter of Jack and Verna (Bunnell) Worman. Although she was born in Shell Lake, she was raised on her family’s mink ranch just outside of Hayward, Jacque had a deep love for the outdoors that included fishing with her father and grandfather, begin involved in the waterskiing shows, and taking in live music at the Big Top with her friends. After graduating high school, she helped her parents at their bar, the Red Carpet Lounge, before taking on the adventures of running Richardson’s Bay Resort on Round Lake for over fifteen years. The community she created at Richardson’s precedes her to this day, and will continue, as the love that went into the gatherings there will always live in our memories. Whether it was Wednesday night potlucks, the annual ladies Christmas luncheon, the July 3rd picnic, or the community Thanksgiving dinner that was open to everyone, she had a heart of gold that was limitless in its kindness and giving.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers on their opinion concerning the debt ceiling negotiations/discussions/voting going on now in Washington, D.C. so the country doesn't run out of funds by June 5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.