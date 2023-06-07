ross

We are devastated to announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Jacqueline “Jacque” Worman Ross on May 25, 2023, while surrounded by her family at the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.

Jacque was born September 23, 1952, the first-born daughter of Jack and Verna (Bunnell) Worman. Although she was born in Shell Lake, she was raised on her family’s mink ranch just outside of Hayward, Jacque had a deep love for the outdoors that included fishing with her father and grandfather, begin involved in the waterskiing shows, and taking in live music at the Big Top with her friends. After graduating high school, she helped her parents at their bar, the Red Carpet Lounge, before taking on the adventures of running Richardson’s Bay Resort on Round Lake for over fifteen years. The community she created at Richardson’s precedes her to this day, and will continue, as the love that went into the gatherings there will always live in our memories. Whether it was Wednesday night potlucks, the annual ladies Christmas luncheon, the July 3rd picnic, or the community Thanksgiving dinner that was open to everyone, she had a heart of gold that was limitless in its kindness and giving.

