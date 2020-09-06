Police Shooting Wisconsin

In this photo from Kenosha County Court video, Jacob Blake answers questions during a hearing Friday, Sept. 4. 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Blake, who appeared remotely, waived his right to a preliminary hearing -- and then pleaded not guilty to three charges that were filed against him back in July. (Kenosha County Court via AP)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jacob Blake has spoken publicly for the first time since a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer shot him seven times in the back, saying he's in constant pain from the shooting, which doctors fear will leave him paralyzed from the waist down.

In a video posted Saturday night on Twitter by his family's lawyer, Ben Crump, Blake said from his hospital bed that, "Twenty-four hours, every 24 hours it's pain, nothing but pain. It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side-to-side, it hurts to eat."

