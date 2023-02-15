Frisch

Jack Peter Frisch, age 88, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in the loving home of Kara and Randy McCarrell, holding his daughter Kara’s hand with Randy by her side.

Jack was born October 22, 1934, in Hayward, the son of Mark and Agnes (Petroski) Frisch. He married Yvonne Nyback, his high school sweetheart, truly the love of his life.

