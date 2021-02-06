...PROLONGED PERIOD OF BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND
CHILLS...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Burnett and Washburn
Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
I was about to head to the airport to escape to the southwest for a week when I got a phone call from Record advertising manager Darrin White.
I had heard about the newspaper’s general manager and my beloved former boss Paul Mitchell retiring. I was shocked, to say the least. I’ve known Paul pretty much my entire journalism career, even before I worked for the Record (I left the managing editor position in 2018). When I think of Paul, I think of the Record. (And Pine Ridge, of course.) I had great times working for him and just being his colleague before that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.