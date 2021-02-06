I was about to head to the airport to escape to the southwest for a week when I got a phone call from Record advertising manager Darrin White.

I had heard about the newspaper’s general manager and my beloved former boss Paul Mitchell retiring. I was shocked, to say the least. I’ve known Paul pretty much my entire journalism career, even before I worked for the Record (I left the managing editor position in 2018). When I think of Paul, I think of the Record. (And Pine Ridge, of course.) I had great times working for him and just being his colleague before that.

