Shoppers and staff at the Circle Free Store. On Friday, March 5 two shoppers joined the staff for a photo. They include (from left) shopper Rose Barber, staff person Tracy Weaver, shopper Kelly Delarosa, and staff person Charles Kagigebi.
Rose Barber showed off the 1967 Jimi Hendrix concert T-shit she found in the store. Barber also attended that concert in 1967. Next to her is Susan Aasen, chair of the Circle for Indigenous People’s Rights, the non-profit organization behind the store.
Shoppers and staff at the Circle Free Store. On Friday, March 5 two shoppers joined the staff for a photo. They include (from left) shopper Rose Barber, staff person Tracy Weaver, shopper Kelly Delarosa, and staff person Charles Kagigebi.
Photo by Frank Zufall
This shopper is lookng through the many racks of clothing in the store.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Here are items for very young children.
Photo by Frank Zufall
The store has shelves of kitchen items.
Photo by Frank Zufall
You can even find a framed photo of Pope St. Francis.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Rose Barber showed off the 1967 Jimi Hendrix concert T-shit she found in the store. Barber also attended that concert in 1967. Next to her is Susan Aasen, chair of the Circle for Indigenous People’s Rights, the non-profit organization behind the store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.