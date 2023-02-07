Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians (LCO) Tribal member and attorney Monica M. Isham is running for the newly created Sawyer County Circuit Court Judge, Branch 2 in the April 4, 2023 election. Isham is the only candidate with approved ballot access by the Wisconsin Election Commission, and if elected, she would be the first LCO member and the first woman to serve as a Sawyer County Circuit Court Judge.

Isham grew up on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation in northwest Wisconsin, graduating from Hayward High School in 2007. After high school, Isham attended the University of Wisconsin, Green Bay where she received her Bachelor of Science with a double major in Political Science and Public Administration and a minor in Public Policy.

