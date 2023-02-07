...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 2 ft.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Isham will run for Sawyer County Circuit Court Judge in April 2023 Election
Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians (LCO) Tribal member and attorney Monica M. Isham is running for the newly created Sawyer County Circuit Court Judge, Branch 2 in the April 4, 2023 election. Isham is the only candidate with approved ballot access by the Wisconsin Election Commission, and if elected, she would be the first LCO member and the first woman to serve as a Sawyer County Circuit Court Judge.
Isham grew up on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation in northwest Wisconsin, graduating from Hayward High School in 2007. After high school, Isham attended the University of Wisconsin, Green Bay where she received her Bachelor of Science with a double major in Political Science and Public Administration and a minor in Public Policy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.