byerly

Irene B. Byerly, age 102, of Hayward, WI passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Water’s Edge Care Center in Hayward.

Irene Bertha was born November 22, 1919, at the family farm in Hayward, WI, the daughter of John and Meta (Raawe) Kadlec. She was raised in Hayward and graduated from Hayward High School. She moved to Chicago, IL where she first worked for Campbell Soup Company and then for Montgomery Ward as a mailing supervisor. On July 10, 1942, Irene was joined in marriage to Max E. Byerly in Chicago, IL. They moved to Connecticut for a short time and then Max was called into serve his country during World War II. Irene returned to Hayward, WI where she lived during the war and worked for the Office of Price Administration, which monitored pricing during the war. After the war, Irene and

