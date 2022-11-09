...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
CST THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 7 to 12 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand Island
WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to midnight
CST Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory, from
midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Irene B. Byerly, age 102, of Hayward, WI passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Water’s Edge Care Center in Hayward.
Irene Bertha was born November 22, 1919, at the family farm in Hayward, WI, the daughter of John and Meta (Raawe) Kadlec. She was raised in Hayward and graduated from Hayward High School. She moved to Chicago, IL where she first worked for Campbell Soup Company and then for Montgomery Ward as a mailing supervisor. On July 10, 1942, Irene was joined in marriage to Max E. Byerly in Chicago, IL. They moved to Connecticut for a short time and then Max was called into serve his country during World War II. Irene returned to Hayward, WI where she lived during the war and worked for the Office of Price Administration, which monitored pricing during the war. After the war, Irene and
