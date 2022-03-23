An investigation into the death of Tisha Rose Belille, 33, on Nov. 3, 2021, while she was an inmate of the Sawyer County Jail has determined she died from heroin laced with fentanyl she had consumed before her arrest on Nov. 1.

Rusk County Sheriff Deputy Steven Gronski, who was assigned to the investigation on Nov. 18, completed the report. He reviewed narrative accounts from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, reports, records, calls to physicians, video files, autopsy reports and interviews with jail inmates and jail staff who had talked with and had observed Belille.

