...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Investigation: female inmate died from drugs taken before arrest
An investigation into the death of Tisha Rose Belille, 33, on Nov. 3, 2021, while she was an inmate of the Sawyer County Jail has determined she died from heroin laced with fentanyl she had consumed before her arrest on Nov. 1.
Rusk County Sheriff Deputy Steven Gronski, who was assigned to the investigation on Nov. 18, completed the report. He reviewed narrative accounts from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, reports, records, calls to physicians, video files, autopsy reports and interviews with jail inmates and jail staff who had talked with and had observed Belille.
