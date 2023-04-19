Boomers have one more thing to take credit for: we started Earth Day. Well, with a little help from Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson who organized a national demonstration on April 22, 1970 to increase awareness about the environment and the problems affecting it, specifically water and air pollution and pesticides.

Boomers like demonstrations and this one caught on as protests and rallies across the country began on college campuses to try to force the government to create environmental protections.

